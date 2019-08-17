Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; West Family Investments Raised Thl Cr (TCRD) Position by $721,854; Valuation Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 82,996 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.12% or 1.05 million shares. 1,240 were reported by Sky Invest Group Ltd Liability Com. 27,662 are owned by D E Shaw &. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 125,982 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma accumulated 10.19 million shares. 36,000 were reported by Ally Fincl. Essex Financial Svcs stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). West Family Investments holds 39,400 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.13M shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,145 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 776,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 82,267 shares. Marshfield Assoc reported 419,099 shares. Altfest L J holds 6,047 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Breakfast: Investors Climb Back Into Risk Markets – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Are Analysts Expecting From The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo! Finance News" on January 19, 2019.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590.