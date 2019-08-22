Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Lifted by $4.70 Million; Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $362,670

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 39.30M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 10,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 93,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 104,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.34 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Communications Inv Advisers reported 115,229 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Alps Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fjarde Ap reported 2.77 million shares. Price Michael F holds 7,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.27% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsr Limited Co reported 744,683 shares or 6.09% of all its holdings. Birinyi Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perkins Coie Tru Com owns 2,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 6,269 shares stake. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co reported 43,411 shares. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Lp reported 3.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 39,055 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,110 shares to 772 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 57,491 shares in its portfolio. Beacon reported 0.32% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 4,201 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 72 shares. Bragg Advsr reported 10,285 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 565,925 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 144,477 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 17,748 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,325 shares. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 291,973 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 206,840 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 85 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 29,114 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jlb & Assocs owns 18,715 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

