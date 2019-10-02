Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $347,733; Valuation Declined; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Upped Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 69,505 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 83,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 547,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 2.28M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Invest Management reported 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 4,450 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 17.97 million shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Anchor Bolt L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 550,876 shares. Advisor Partners Lc reported 0.09% stake. Inv House Limited Co owns 0.66% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 111,026 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 208,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.69% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 6.40 million shares. Jennison Associates Ltd holds 463,509 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cyrus Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.91M shares or 12.93% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 265,897 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,248 shares. Cetera Advisor Net accumulated 17,886 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta, Georgia Tech, Curiosity Lab partner to test driverless cars – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Devastating blow’: American’s rough year continues after Delta takes stake in LATAM – Dallas Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Attempt to Recover From Volatile Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.