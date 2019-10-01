Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Ugi New (UGI) by $347,733 as Market Valuation Declined; Wealthquest Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Raised by $608,983

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 17,480 shares to 55,728 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,363 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

