Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Ugi New (UGI) by $347,733 as Share Price Declined; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Lincoln Capital Has Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 320,653 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 826,479 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Elite Advisory Firms Not Feeling the Pressure to Reduce Fees: New Poll by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,861 shares to 87,276 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,993 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

