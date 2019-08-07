Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $4.70 Million as Shares Rose; Davenport & Company Cut Wpc (WPC) Holding by $17.14 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 41.44M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Wpc (WPC) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 219,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 854,021 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Wpc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 288,673 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wfc (NYSE:WFC) by 23,970 shares to 202,018 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jke (JKE) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership reported 6,250 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0% or 7,699 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 64,001 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 0.56% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,175 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management reported 5,737 shares. Davenport Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 854,021 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 119,974 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 3,390 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 4,358 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co invested in 190,008 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jnba Fin Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,942 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 149,934 were reported by Channing Management Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 78,375 shares. Meridian Mngmt Com holds 1.26% or 91,997 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership owns 4.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 89.11 million shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 13,600 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Wendell David Assoc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,902 shares. Davidson Advsr invested in 1.9% or 656,726 shares. 71,949 were accumulated by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. American Asset Management stated it has 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blackrock invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Cap Management Associates New York has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Invesco Ltd invested in 69.91M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Washington Capital Management invested in 62,130 shares.