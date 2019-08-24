Stillwater Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Cbs B (CBS) Valuation Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $662,418

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp B (CBS) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 19,626 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares to 173,387 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Campbell Newman Asset holds 1.99% or 42,970 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 36,291 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). North Star Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bennicas And Associate Incorporated holds 1.03% or 3,890 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment owns 13,204 shares. Rampart Invest Management Com Ltd Llc accumulated 6,126 shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 1,020 shares. 3,189 were reported by Aull And Monroe Inv Corporation. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 4,371 shares. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.74% stake. Chilton Invest Lc owns 35,022 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory accumulated 0.59% or 1.16 million shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.5% stake.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 142,893 shares to 510,679 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yield Muni by 120,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 109,804 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 3,362 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.94% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 5,056 are held by Washington Tru Bank & Trust. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 28,551 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Retail Bank Of The West reported 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Adage Prtn Gru accumulated 1.18 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% or 40,975 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,115 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Focused Invsts Limited Company has invested 3.89% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pension Serv stated it has 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1.11M are owned by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com.