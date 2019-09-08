Stillwater Capital Advisors Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Valuation Rose, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Stake by $22.24 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.03 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 692,997 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Will Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 274,804 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Westchester Cap Management Inc has 4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 31,108 shares. 10 has invested 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,180 shares. British Columbia Corp invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Washington Cap stated it has 5,580 shares. 1,945 are held by Putnam Fl Inv. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 434 shares. King Wealth owns 17,329 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 2,769 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited reported 26,950 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 3,745 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bowen Hanes &, a Georgia-based fund reported 119,290 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,387 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).