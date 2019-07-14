Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 643,952 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 51.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Russell Grant, worth $23,110 on Wednesday, June 5. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Kay Edward William Jr.. $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,954 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M worth of stock.

