Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $4.35 Million; As Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered by $328,978 Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 31,272 shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $362.17. About 964,169 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0.25% or 21.53 million shares. Motco holds 0.38% or 12,604 shares in its portfolio. Canal Insur accumulated 57,800 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 58,871 are owned by Mariner Llc. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 2,506 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services accumulated 2,244 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Oppenheimer accumulated 33,537 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cumberland Prtn Limited has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blair William & Il holds 19,031 shares. Thornburg Mngmt reported 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Johnson holds 6,490 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Payden & Rygel invested in 2.42% or 110,300 shares. Zeke Advsrs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,309 shares to 10,377 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Launch Fairings Up: Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for July 25 Liftoff – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed to keep Pennsylvania helicopter plant open, citing Trump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Financial (SMMF) Presents At 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 7% Announces Q2 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $48,105 activity. $17,819 worth of stock was bought by HINKLE GARY L on Friday, February 1. MCDANIEL DUKE A had sold 2,296 shares worth $54,095 on Monday, February 4.