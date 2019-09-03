Stillwater Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Shares Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $8.36 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.38M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $382.96. About 297,745 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces US Missile Defense Agency Awards it $320M Contract to Evolve Foundation of Ballistic Missile Defense – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0.55% or 28,474 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advisors has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,465 shares. Fin Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Plante Moran Financial Advisors has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 268 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.49% or 13,043 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 6,686 shares. Marsico Cap Limited Company holds 2.41% or 222,451 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 18,678 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 3.27% or 24,064 shares. 787 are owned by Yhb Inv Advisors Inc. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mariner Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 58,871 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd accumulated 157,611 shares. Gyroscope Management Gp Limited Co holds 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,129 shares. Indiana & Investment Mgmt Company invested in 872 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares to 56,362 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,678 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 23,513 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.36% or 182,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 248,938 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 772,529 shares. City Hldgs Communication owns 35,325 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.18% or 9,995 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.38% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Raymond James Na invested 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). American Investment Ser Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,864 shares. Argent has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stephens Ar has 41,135 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 7,997 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors owns 157,259 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Longtime Genentech exec retiring as new CEO settles in – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 19, 2019.