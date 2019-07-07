Stillwater Capital Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $395,343; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Declined, Investment House Trimmed by $642,600 Its Holding

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 2,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 21,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 245,726 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,824 shares to 122,807 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 EPS, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.82 million for 14.49 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,067 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hills Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 0.23% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Atria Invests Lc reported 2,171 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 50,861 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0.17% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Texas-based Westwood Hldg Group has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wendell David Assocs Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Geode Mgmt Limited Co reported 669,402 shares stake.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, MSFT, WYNN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Give Up on GameStop – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Inc owns 131,340 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,885 shares. Bernzott Cap invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maverick Capital Ltd has 5.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp invested in 161,304 shares. California-based Rnc Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwm Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 305,445 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Co owns 257,388 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Independent Incorporated reported 2.88% stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 19.44 million shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 8,231 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 4.31% or 1.05 million shares. 10 stated it has 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.