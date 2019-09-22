Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Position in Ugi New (UGI) by $347,733; Qep Res (QEP) Holder Tt International Lowered Its Position by $1.75 Million as Share Price Declined

Tt International decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 83.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 300,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 8.99M shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60 million shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 1.74% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company accumulated 17,418 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 4,500 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 966,999 shares stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,700 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 1.28M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Com has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.12% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 44,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability invested in 93,029 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 130,462 shares. M&T State Bank, a New York-based fund reported 128,114 shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 2.64 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,021 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,939 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 62,486 shares. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.33% or 420,822 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 3.33M shares. Tig Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.80 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2,400 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 247,600 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 91,408 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 36,487 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 376,458 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr has 16,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 1.44 million shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 477,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 11.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.