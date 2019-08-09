Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $4.70 Million; Lyon Street Capital Cut Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Share Value Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 9,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $256.34. About 171,349 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 43.24M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Tyler TechnologiesÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ re:SearchTX Website Improves Access to Legal Documents Across Texas – Stockhouse” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

