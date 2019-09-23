Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $887,963; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)

Among 2 analysts covering NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NAPCO Security Technologies has $36 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 19.79% above currents $28.8 stock price. NAPCO Security Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, September 4. See Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) latest ratings:

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,621 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 76,351 shares with $7.89M value, down from 84,972 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32M shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold Napco Security Technologies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 157,690 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,506 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 5,597 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated has 74,956 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Stephens Ar stated it has 8,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 210,523 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 45,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). The Michigan-based Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 1,045 shares. Acadian Asset Limited accumulated 0.01% or 78,217 shares.

The stock increased 2.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 220,040 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $532.16 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 43.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,086 shares. Boston Mgmt has invested 1.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Butensky & Cohen Security Inc stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Johnson Financial Group reported 1,535 shares. Jensen Investment Inc has 2.41% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Court Place Advisors Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clarkston Ltd Co stated it has 225,513 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,348 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 23,197 shares. 40,703 were reported by Sky Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Palladium Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Personal Fincl Serv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 657,512 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

