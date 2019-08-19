Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) as Shares Rose; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Omers Administration Has Cut by $25.67 Million Its Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 295,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 943,841 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.36 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 2.29M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 2.38M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs invested in 2.30 million shares. Westwood Gp invested in 0.02% or 23,450 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt reported 60,346 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp, California-based fund reported 7,873 shares. Beaumont Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Court Place Advisors Lc has 42,754 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust owns 61,754 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,843 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc owns 165,707 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Burns J W & Com owns 7,449 shares. Pacific reported 20,613 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 45,094 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F has 0.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,671 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 143,480 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 16,098 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,520 shares to 472,130 shares, valued at $94.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 377,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.