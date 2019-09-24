Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding By $1.04 Million; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Oshkosh (OSK) Last Week

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,659 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 202,713 shares with $10.93M value, down from 222,372 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 3.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Oshkosh has $9000 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.40’s average target is 11.86% above currents $75.45 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. See Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Upgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty \u0026 Co. Rating: Buy New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Cap Inc reported 30,808 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 666,886 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Communication holds 0.66% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,788 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,273 shares. 102,018 are held by Palisade Capital Llc Nj. Rbf Lc holds 94,600 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 22,434 shares. Agf Investments Inc owns 2.48M shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 20.73M shares. Summit Fin Strategies holds 0.1% or 3,921 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 17.85M shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Murphy Mgmt reported 7,947 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 135,163 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 3 Stocks Are Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 12.93% above currents $54.61 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oshkosh Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OSK) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In Oshkosh Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oshkosh Scores a Big Win in Europe – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan calls Oshkosh undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 332,944 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area