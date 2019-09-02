Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Last Week GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Analysts

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 173,387 shares with $20.45 million value, down from 176,766 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Among 2 analysts covering GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GeoPark has $2600 highest and $22.5 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 41.48% above currents $17.14 stock price. GeoPark had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. See GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22.5 Maintain

More notable recent GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GeoPark Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:GPRK) 43% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GeoPark: Q2 2019 Financial Results Reviewed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GeoPark Limited (GPRK) CEO James Park on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GeoPark Limited’s (NYSE:GPRK) 63% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 159,788 shares traded. GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has declined 9.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRK News: 18/04/2018 – GeoPark Announces Further Extension of Tigana Oil Field in Colombia; 21/05/2018 – GeoPark Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Board; 21/05/2018 – GeoPark Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – GeoPark 1Q Consolidated Oil and Gas Production Up 28%; 18/04/2018 – GEOPARK LIMITED TO B+ FROM B BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Chilean, Russian, Chinese firms interested in Ecuador’s oil auction; 11/04/2018 – GEOPARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – GEOPARK LTD QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 86% TO $123.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Geopark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $995.24 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.