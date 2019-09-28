Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Raised Ugi New (UGI) Position by $347,733; Barnett & Company Has Raised Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT) Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.13M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 107,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 483,615 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 376,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 75,807 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 15/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Calumet Specialty Products Unsec Dbt To ‘B-; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, LP Announces the Addition of Dan Sheets to Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare names top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold CLMT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.64 million shares or 4.95% more from 9.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares. Cwm Lc reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 26,396 shares stake. Adams Asset Advsr Lc has 3.53M shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Com Ca holds 28,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 52,800 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Gradient Limited Liability Company reported 120 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 14,080 shares stake. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,559 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 10,533 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Knott David M holds 1.93 million shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & has 1.14% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 29,809 shares to 289,220 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,255 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI to Acquire 100% of the Publicly Held Units of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Limited Partnership owns 5,595 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Whittier holds 0% or 986 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.59M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer accumulated 13,569 shares. 3,946 are held by Ftb Advisors. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.04% or 128,114 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 3.36M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 399 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.03% or 191,100 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 392 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 16,562 shares to 35,702 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,378 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).