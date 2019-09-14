Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Ugi New (UGI) by $347,733 as Valuation Declined; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Valuation Declined, Allen Operations Lifted Stake by $2.21 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 3.00M shares traded or 67.18% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 55,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 569,490 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 514,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Co holds 15,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.65M shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 0.02% or 46,445 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.17 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company stated it has 997,744 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr owns 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 9,093 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 5.30M shares. Andra Ap owns 0.11% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 92,500 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 2,300 shares. Coe Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 2.22% or 126,625 shares. 686,002 are held by Madison Hldgs. Triple Frond Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.63M shares.

