Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.41 Million; Norris Perne & French Llp Decreased Its Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Position as Share Price Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 61,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70M, down from 67,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 188,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 118,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 306,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 591,982 shares traded or 58.59% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has invested 2.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cumberland Partners, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,012 shares. Addison Cap invested in 0.17% or 1,162 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Company holds 1.08% or 38,234 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Lc reported 1.14% stake. Orrstown Ser reported 1.36% stake. Miracle Mile Limited Liability holds 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,106 shares. Lederer And Associate Invest Counsel Ca invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Proffitt Goodson invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Towercrest Mgmt holds 1,705 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Monroe Bancorp Mi has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated reported 4,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 9,606 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The California-based Stevens First Principles has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “After A Year Of Volatility, Which Sector ETFs Are In the Black? – ETF Trends” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update: New September Dividend Record – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.78M for 46.61 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 33,947 shares to 111,687 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Dividends by 11% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 High-Growth Stocks for the Return of the Bull – Investorplace.com” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Potential volatility with RBA meeting minutes release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Australia: Inflation’s Been Mellow, RBA Rate Cut Eyed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.