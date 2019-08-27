Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered By $479,076 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES (MOBQ) Sellers Increased By 98.09% Their Shorts

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 239,635 shares with $19.93M value, down from 245,407 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $219.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) had an increase of 98.09% in short interest. MOBQ’s SI was 41,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 98.09% from 20,900 shares previously. With 276,300 avg volume, 0 days are for MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s short sellers to cover MOBQ’s short positions. The stock increased 10.34% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.096. About 40,475 shares traded. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. provides location mobile advertising solutions primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.20 million. The firm offers brand analysis and development, Website analysis and development, database analysis and building, and integrated marketing solutions using direct mail, email marketing, mobile marketing, promotional products, and other mediums that help its clients connect with their clients and acquire new business. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides legacy marketing and promotions services to commercial customers; and a cloud based mobile location platform to allow millions of connected mobile devices to easily and securely log billions of events per day and receive timely user notifications in real-time.

