Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Ugi New (UGI) as Market Valuation Declined; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stake by $4.64 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.62 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 191,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 213,246 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,659 shares to 202,713 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,820 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 2,250 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,500 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,000 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company reported 100,899 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Brookstone Management holds 0.13% or 42,165 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 30,950 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 18.75 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 236,688 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 44,042 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 283,769 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 160,100 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 10,838 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 29,900 shares to 268,900 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,400 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).