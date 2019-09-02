Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $395,343; Valuation Rose; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Has Lifted Its Position

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 23,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 18,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 312,401 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 10,334 shares to 21,885 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 28,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset reported 13,234 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 17,498 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 111,811 shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.67% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg stated it has 66,360 shares. Motco reported 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mngmt reported 9,178 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 97,730 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 192,775 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 56,304 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tctc Holding Limited Company holds 0.03% or 5,925 shares. Moreover, Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Whittier holds 133 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 462 shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.35% or 8,051 shares. 54,844 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. British Columbia Inv Management reported 2.49M shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 71,191 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.59 million shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 3.23% or 180,481 shares in its portfolio. Bell Retail Bank owns 19,244 shares. Troy Asset Management has invested 16.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.77% or 296,300 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 121,361 shares. Fir Tree Cap Lp owns 999,374 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Capital has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,690 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.81 million shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.