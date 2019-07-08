Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $3.40 Million; Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Premier Oil PLC had 24 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, January 10. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) on Monday, February 11 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PMO in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, January 9 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) rating on Tuesday, January 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and GBX 140 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Berenberg. See Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) latest ratings:

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 49.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 18,065 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 35,874 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 423,882 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Premier Oil plc shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 137,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 31,294 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 49,002 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 56,866 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 12,262 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And Company holds 80,557 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Koshinski Asset stated it has 16,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates has 0.02% invested in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 59,100 shares. Staley Advisers has invested 0.01% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Peoples Fincl has invested 0.01% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 19,105 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 526,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO).

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 673.54 million GBP. The firm is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. It has a 4.91 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

The stock increased 3.34% or GBX 2.46 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 76.18. About 5.50 million shares traded. Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity. Shares for $1,186 were bought by Hill Catharine B on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 11,886 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,236 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mackenzie Fin reported 0.17% stake. Thematic Partners Ltd holds 540,169 shares. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Optimum Advsrs reported 7,335 shares. Diligent Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 2,027 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 18,100 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,139 shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cannell Peter B Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

