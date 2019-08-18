Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $4.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile, Water Island Capital Raised Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,356 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 105.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 815,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.02M, up from 776,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 24,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fairfax Holding Limited Can accumulated 27,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 586,000 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 238,443 shares. Morgan Stanley has 343,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Management Llc holds 1.08% or 15,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 366,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Management LP reported 4.2% stake. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Magnetar Financial Ltd holds 4.16 million shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Voya Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Tig Advsrs Ltd holds 8.81% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.04M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Communication stated it has 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Landscape Capital Ltd has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,295 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated owns 5,711 shares. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 18,119 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.03% or 7,828 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1,370 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 9,793 shares. The Ohio-based Winfield Inc has invested 0.82% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moors Cabot invested in 25,852 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Pennsylvania Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 129,441 shares. Hightower Lc owns 117,873 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.05% or 905 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “After Hitting An All-Time High, Lockheed Martin Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will These 3 Good Performers Beat the Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s why Lockheed’s Orlando I-Drive area campus may expand â€” and why it should – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.