Stillwater Capital Advisors Decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Price Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Itron (ITRI) Stake by $717,340 as Stock Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 11,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 107,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 119,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 126,374 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 111,518 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, down from 122,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 2.08M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.89 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.54 million for 27.26 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

