Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $887,963 as Stock Rose; Sg Americas Securities Increases Stake in Surmodics Com (SRDX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 76,351 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, down from 84,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32M shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc Com (SRDX) by 1185.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 60,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 65,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 5,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 92,674 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 3,826 shares to 92,297 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Elec Inc Com (NASDAQ:FELE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.