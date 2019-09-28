Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Unifi New (UFI) Shorts Decreased By 7.56%

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,140 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 91,969 shares with $12.81 million value, down from 101,109 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN

Unifi Inc New (NYSE:UFI) had a decrease of 7.56% in short interest. UFI’s SI was 594,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.56% from 642,900 shares previously. With 94,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Unifi Inc New (NYSE:UFI)’s short sellers to cover UFI’s short positions. The SI to Unifi Inc New’s float is 3.6%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 89,001 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 ratings; lowers BCA to baa1; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited holds 0.65% or 18,528 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 59,451 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Bell Bancshares invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 3,951 shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 141,524 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc invested in 57,019 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wheatland Advisors Incorporated accumulated 17,562 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.36M shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability reported 17,046 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 270,917 shares. Parkwood Llc holds 30,623 shares. First Business Financial Svcs owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,093 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1.26% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utah Retirement stated it has 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.71% above currents $128.6 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $410.10 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 170.62 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triad textile company names new executive VP and CFO – Triad Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unifi announces another executive departure â€“ the fourth since December – Triad Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unifi Appoints Craig A. Creaturo as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Titan International and Unifi among gainers; Hebron Technology only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unifi Announces Leadership Transition – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. $197,200 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares were bought by LANGONE KENNETH G. Shares for $69,205 were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. On Friday, September 6 the insider Bishop Robert J bought $849,012.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 2,511 shares. Principal stated it has 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 11,395 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,518 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% stake. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). 900 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Blackrock Incorporated holds 2.23M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 66,190 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 27,846 shares.