Stillwater Capital Advisors Boosted Position in Ugi New (UGI) as Stock Price Declined; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Value Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Upped by $796,320 Its Position

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 117,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.52. About 541,308 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 677,436 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 364,000 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.2% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 26,391 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1.15 million shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 0.05% or 49,764 shares. Stephens Ar reported 5,162 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 32,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 5,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 81,500 were accumulated by Alberta Investment Management Corp. Kistler holds 3,009 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Webster Natl Bank N A holds 3,346 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 7,462 shares stake.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 16,970 shares to 39,392 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYJ).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why You Should Like UGI Corporation's (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance" published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Pivotal Software Shares Climb – Benzinga" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 21, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,560 shares to 20,159 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,236 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: "Leidos Continues Submarine Detection Sonar Services Through TRAPS Award – GuruFocus.com" on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "South Charlotte office park hits market as final building nabs leases – Charlotte Business Journal" published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Leidos to Showcase Airborne ISR and Technology Solutions at 2019 Air, Space & Cyber Conference – PRNewswire" on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Four Points Technology, LLC is teamed with Leidos on NASA NEST Contract – GlobeNewswire" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Leidos (LDOS) awarded new task order by US Army to provide aircraft intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support services – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: September 16, 2019.