Stifel Nicolaus have a $37.0000 PT on the stock. The PT would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from HCP (NYSE:HCP)‘s last close price. This rating was revealed in a report on 3 September.

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C (OTCMKTS:AULRF) had a decrease of 40.11% in short interest. AULRF’s SI was 53,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.11% from 89,000 shares previously. It closed at $37.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co. It currently has negative earnings. KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.67M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $210.69M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $17.01 billion. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.