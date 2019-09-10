Stifel Nicolaus Maintains a “Buy” Rating on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and $175.0000 Target; ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (ZKIN) Shorts Up By 2.93%

The firm have set target price per share of $175.0000 on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. This is 13.77% from the close price. In a note shared with investors on 10 September, Stifel Nicolaus maintained their “Buy” rating on shares of MPWR.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company has market cap of $27.16 million. The firm offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. It has a 3.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, gas and oil exploitation, and agricultural irrigation.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 65.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

