Stifel Keeps Ensign Group (ENSG) As “Hold”; Has TP Of $56.0000; Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered Big Lots (BIG) Holding By $2.06 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 33.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 54,185 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 30.42%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 108,748 shares with $4.14M value, down from 162,933 last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $974.03M valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 445,947 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities

Stifel have a $56.0000 PT on the stock. The PT indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)‘s last stock close. This rating was shown in a note on Friday, 2 August.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold The Ensign Group, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 31,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,940 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc holds 5,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Victory Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 5,173 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 154,824 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management L P. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 19,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 39,205 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Preferred Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 2,315 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 228 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity. 19,191 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares with value of $913,036 were sold by Snapper Suzanne D..

The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 195,066 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 29.71 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company owns 78,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westport Asset has invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 6,076 shares. Somerset accumulated 0.14% or 7,062 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc stated it has 125,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 1,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.09 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Mngmt Lp reported 40,000 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 219 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc accumulated 664,458 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 929 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited invested in 0.04% or 10,493 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) on Monday, March 11 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Monday, March 11 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $36 target in Monday, March 11 report.