Stifel Initiated ACM Research (ACMR)’s Coverage with $22.0000 Target; Logmein (LOGM) SI Decreased By 8.39%

Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) had a decrease of 8.39% in short interest. LOGM’s SI was 2.41M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.39% from 2.64M shares previously. With 602,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s short sellers to cover LOGM’s short positions. The SI to Logmein Inc’s float is 4.97%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 277,397 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT

Stifel analyst began coverage on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) with a $22.0000 price target and Buy rating. The price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.39% from firm’s last price.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. The company has market cap of $230.04 million. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 108,849 shares traded. ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has risen 36.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fort L P holds 0.02% or 1,293 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 280 shares. Washington holds 8,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.08M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rk Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 119,700 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership owns 0.26% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 71,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 21,685 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors accumulated 347,140 shares or 3.37% of the stock. 8,599 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 200,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments reported 6,050 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 1.69M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $81’s average target is 16.30% above currents $69.65 stock price. LogMeIn had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight” rating.