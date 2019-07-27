Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Value Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Holding by $311,792; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million as Shares Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 141,308 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 530,882 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43M for 95.35 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

