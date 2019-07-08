Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Value Rose, Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Stake by $450,000

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 7,139 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 207,485 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.53M for 29.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 4.11M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Snow Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.08% or 83,711 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 142,249 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 45,655 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.74M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.03% or 223,461 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Villere St Denis J & Lc holds 5.15% or 5.27 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 94,026 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc has 45,650 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 473,640 are owned by Invesco Limited. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fincl Svcs accumulated 255 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $437,418 activity. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR had sold 12,598 shares worth $176,386. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Finally Ready to Rally? – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Universal Display vs. Cypress Semiconductor – Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2019: TECD,KEYS,CY,SMTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 90,030 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Phocas Fincl accumulated 153,790 shares. Smithfield holds 60 shares. Junto Capital LP has invested 0.77% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 467,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 31,808 shares. Ellington Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) or 6,500 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 18,532 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc stated it has 0.04% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 910,137 shares. Dubuque Bancshares reported 310 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Bolsters Aerospace & Defense Team With Hire of Veteran Investment Banker Bill Farmer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Raises Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel’s 1919 Investment Counsel Adds to Its Wealth Planning Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).