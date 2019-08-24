Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Increased Stake by $1.38 Million; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Price Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 335,366 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,730 are held by Profund Advsr Lc. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp accumulated 270,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 32,052 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 174,640 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Advisory invested in 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 114,268 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 226,000 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 156,009 shares. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 467,616 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 168,392 shares to 665,746 shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,791 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancorporation has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 32,742 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.02% or 661 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 50,096 are owned by First Tru Advisors Lp. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co invested in 96,294 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 62,050 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. California-based Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.2% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 34,854 shares. 125,100 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,115 shares.

