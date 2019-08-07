Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Stake by $311,792 as Share Price Rose; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Cut Holding by $8.26 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 55,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 35,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 91,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 268,813 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 390,099 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares to 187,006 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management owns 0.02% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 254 shares. 24,475 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ls Investment Advisors Llc reported 3,912 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 526,558 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Profund Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 9,803 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 18,330 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 439,280 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Lpl Finance Llc owns 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 5,357 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 51,613 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,854 shares. Greenwich Wealth accumulated 15,948 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,634 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Tealwood Asset Mngmt owns 24,908 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 22,373 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 44,675 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 62,452 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 4,085 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 2,695 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 3,250 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lagoda Inv Mngmt LP invested in 43,368 shares or 8.26% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Anchor Cap Advsrs Llc has 195,532 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 11 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (Put) (NYSE:IVZ) by 131,200 shares to 382,100 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V (Put) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).