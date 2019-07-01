Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 594,897 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 172,313 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 66,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx holds 0.01% or 4,813 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 184 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 56,184 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.59% or 2.43M shares. Zweig has invested 0.25% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brinker Capital reported 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 5,325 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory Corp. Fmr Limited has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.09% stake. Oppenheimer Asset reported 63,015 shares. Cibc Ww owns 11,889 shares.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.22 per share. SF’s profit will be $94.82M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares to 187,006 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management Inc owns 11,808 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 51,613 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Schroder Investment Management Gp reported 10,000 shares stake. Teton Advisors owns 18,532 shares. Assetmark accumulated 796 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 14,588 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Amg Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Axiom Investors Lc De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 3,435 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd owns 104,767 shares. 1,500 are owned by Country Tru National Bank. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 23,085 shares.

