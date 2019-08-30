Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $311,792 as Valuation Rose; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $448,200

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 334,870 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.87 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 18,330 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 77,536 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt accumulated 474,850 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP invested in 0.03% or 275,716 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Shell Asset reported 8,441 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 93,570 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 32,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.92% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc reported 44,439 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,653 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 5,357 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company.

