Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 242,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 177,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 423,576 shares traded or 59.36% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 401,364 shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 44,088 shares to 46,002 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $99.14 million for 9.95 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Trust Natl Bank holds 17,531 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.09% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 35,339 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Co reported 16,609 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 133,742 shares. 97,638 are owned by Sei Investments. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.22% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Kames Cap Public Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,688 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 70,071 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,912 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications holds 11,920 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). American International Grp owns 180,853 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel to Acquire Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel to Acquire B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Completes Acquisition of B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics’ Hidden Asset Takes Shape – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tempe electronics manufacturer sets facility closures, layoffs – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Engaged Capitalâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quanta Appoints Benchmark Electronics as Manufacturing Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics: Investigating The Hidden Asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Counselors Of Maryland has 1.19% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 1.01M shares. Amer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 28,918 shares. 5.82M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Qs Investors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 201,769 shares. 21,593 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 464,019 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru invested in 148 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 0% or 23,645 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 48,217 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). California Public Employees Retirement has 133,289 shares. Tci Wealth holds 16 shares.