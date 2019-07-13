Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Westwood Global Investments Increases Position in Tenaris (TS)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 22,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,797 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 63,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 296,892 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.22 per share. SF’s profit will be $94.83 million for 11.17 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Bolsters Aerospace & Defense Team With Hire of Veteran Investment Banker Bill Farmer – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Warriors fell on the court, but franchise is booking hotel, apartment plans at Chase Center – San Francisco Business Times” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Really Matters In GBTC And Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc accumulated 262,436 shares. Aperio Lc reported 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 8,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability owns 653,274 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,552 shares. Samlyn Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 441,200 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 56,358 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 62,050 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 112 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 11,357 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Teton Advisors has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 78,647 shares. Axiom Ltd Co De has 0.04% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 27,780 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,818 shares to 22,318 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).