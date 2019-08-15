Stifel Finl (SF) Market Value Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Position by $311,792; Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $461,020

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 356,506 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Trust Co owns 30,985 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,587 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,005 shares. 3,513 were accumulated by Cullinan. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.26% or 136,736 shares. 4.41 million were reported by Baillie Gifford Co. Central Securities Corporation, New York-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Vista Partners Incorporated invested in 804 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.87% or 1,971 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 4,765 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt holds 0.37% or 21,757 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.32M were reported by Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,220 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Arizona State Retirement reported 51,613 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance owns 238,737 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Synovus Finance Corp has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,670 are owned by C M Bidwell & Assoc. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 93,570 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) or 91 shares. Amg National Trust Bancshares stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 22,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,527 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 2.16% or 121,612 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Incorporated accumulated 0% or 11,808 shares.