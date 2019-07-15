Stifel Finl (SF) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Position by $1.16 Million; As United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Stake by $3.18 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 22,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,797 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 63,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 66,170 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 8,264 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.22 per share. SF’s profit will be $94.81M for 11.15 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Parametric Associate Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 24,475 are held by Morgan Stanley. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 262,436 shares stake. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.01% or 131,242 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 6,416 shares. 260,340 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us, New York-based fund reported 197,383 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 6.49 million shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Shell Asset Management owns 8,441 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 3,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inc, a California-based fund reported 11,808 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,501 shares to 74,401 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,318 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $9.76 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 243,148 were reported by Clover Partners L P. Invesco Limited accumulated 107,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,041 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,516 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) or 2,693 shares. Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 23,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 71,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Brandywine Inv Management Lc invested in 0% or 25,260 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 539 shares or 0% of the stock.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).