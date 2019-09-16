Stifel Financial Upped Its Toyota Motor (TM) Stake by $629,637; Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Its Diodes (DIOD) Position

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 15,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 86,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 70,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 494,338 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 67,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 194,977 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 20/03/2018 – Toyota pauses self-driving car testing amid Uber accident probe; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Tsusho 8015.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 24/04/2018 – Toyota Reaffirms Commitment to a Sustainable Future; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR 7203.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 2.49 TRLN YEN (+36.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.12 TRLN YEN (-15.0 %); 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VEHICLE WILL NOT CARRY TOYOTA LOGO BUT WILL BE; 29/03/2018 – Toyota, Suzuki agree to produce cars for each other in India; 20/03/2018 – TOYOTA: FEELS INCIDENT MAY HAVE AN EMOTIONAL EFFECT ON DRIVERS; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively; 17/05/2018 – Toyota Group April EU New Car Registrations Rose 21% -ACEA

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 1,950 shares to 995 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 594,680 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

