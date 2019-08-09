Stifel Financial Upped By $1.21 Million Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Stifel Financial Corp increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 32.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 40,332 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 164,201 shares with $5.04M value, up from 123,869 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $13.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 2.68M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 15 reduced and sold equity positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $595.28 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 50,325 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III declares $0.1222 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys: 40% Upside Driven By Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hubbell Incorporated Appoints Allan Connolly Group President, Hubbell Power Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell’s Earnings Set the Tone for the Reporting Season – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.46% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III for 646,421 shares. Burney Co owns 117,669 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 14,933 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 30,290 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL) stake by 71,905 shares to 316,327 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 22,198 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) was reduced too.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management accumulated 34,713 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 13,250 are held by Goelzer Inv Inc. Dnb Asset Management As reported 75,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 6,996 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,000 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 7.31M are held by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 126,143 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 47,646 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La has 0.92% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 39,136 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 194,189 shares stake.