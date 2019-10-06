Stifel Financial Trimmed Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding By $948,838; Issuer Direct (ISDR)’s Sentiment Is 2

Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 6 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 3 trimmed and sold positions in Issuer Direct Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 883,049 shares, down from 897,236 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Issuer Direct Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 11,033 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 118,226 shares with $10.24M value, down from 129,259 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $27.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 768,123 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation for 91,550 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 90,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 117,888 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 312,397 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 24,930 shares traded or 65.47% up from the average. Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) has declined 47.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR)

More notable recent Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Issuer Direct Corporation Set to Sponsor, Present and Power Upcoming September Conferences – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Issuer Direct Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Issuer Direct Corporation to Present at Upcoming Conferences – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form S-1/A Megalith Financial Acqui – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Core Gold CEO Keith Piggott Interview: Growing Ecuador Production – Stockhouse” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Analysts await Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. ISDR’s profit will be $271,428 for 38.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Issuer Direct Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud compliance technologies in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $41.61 million. It offers services and products that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. It has a 72.01 P/E ratio. The firm provides Platform id, a cloud communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.15M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Massachusetts Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To Seattle – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “For Second Day In A Row, Massachusetts Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Put Up Picket Lines In Seattle – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valley executive named one of America’s most innovative leaders – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $86 lowest target. $88.67’s average target is 2.23% above currents $86.74 stock price. Republic Services had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 25,370 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 199,843 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Archford Strategies Limited Com invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 102,988 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Cypress Limited Company (Wy) reported 0.12% stake. 6,109 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Llc. Old Dominion Capital has invested 0.32% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma reported 92,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westport Asset invested in 1.13% or 19,000 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 16,790 shares.

