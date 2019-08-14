Stifel Financial Trimmed Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding By $5.41 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Compass Point downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 58.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 98,424 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 70,384 shares with $3.91 million value, down from 168,808 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $4.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 1.20M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners reported 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 200 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru invested in 0% or 20 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 165,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 5,482 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability has 0.9% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 359,779 shares. Century holds 0.02% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 587,067 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Charles Schwab Inc has 0.01% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 30,400 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 884 shares. 10,712 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 33,484 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,601 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 78,813 shares in its portfolio.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 19.85 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 83,024 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 29.09 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 58,982 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 150 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 0.01% or 31,623 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 4,449 are held by Daiwa Group Inc. Brinker Cap holds 0.02% or 10,274 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested in 97,488 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 0.18% stake. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 7,735 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 48,086 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Guggenheim Llc holds 84,906 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 488,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital.

