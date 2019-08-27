Stifel Financial Trimmed By $563,816 Its Ambarella (AMBA) Stake; Quanex Building Products (NX)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 69 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 54 sold and decreased their equity positions in Quanex Building Products Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 32.12 million shares, down from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Quanex Building Products Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 30,040 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has risen 8.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C

More notable recent Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Quanex Building Products Corporation’s (NYSE:NX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quanex Building Products to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quanex Building Products’s (NYSE:NX) 10% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quanex Building Products Corporation’s (NYSE:NX) 1.7% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $542.20 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 2.20 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 599,231 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119 are owned by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 176,200 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 47,475 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 124,082 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 44,843 shares. 16,034 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Shell Asset Management Com has 0.13% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 82,000 shares. 246,625 are owned by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 100 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 127 shares. Northern Corp invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.54M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambarella has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is -8.33% below currents $44.18 stock price. Ambarella had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.