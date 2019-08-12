Stifel Financial Trimmed By $2.94 Million Its Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stake; Northeast Investment Management Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Position By $642,897

Northeast Investment Management increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 13.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 23,811 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 206,784 shares with $5.71M value, up from 182,973 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $257.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 52.07M shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp analyzed 117,799 shares as Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH)'s stock declined 10.63%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 625,375 shares with $16.19M value, down from 743,174 last quarter. Nmi Hldgs Inc now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 328,858 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Don't Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital.

